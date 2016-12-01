A 25-year old Hixson man is charged with 7 counts of Reckless Endangerment because of a fire that ignited when he fell asleep with a cigarette in his hand.

On November 23rd, first responders were called to the 300 block of Dolores drive for a structure fire.

A resident woke up to smoke in the house and managed to get everyone out safely before calling 911.

The investigation by Chattanooga Police shows that Chance Terry Tate passed out with a lit cigarette in his hand. He dropped the cigarette onto a pair of pants which caught fire. He threw the pants out the window without completely extinguishing the fire. The pants landed next to the home catching it on fire, endangering the seven occupants in the house, four of which were juveniles.