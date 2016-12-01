TEMA confirms 5 tornadoes hit Tennessee overnight on November 29th, 3 of the tornadoes were in Marion, McMinn, and Polk Counties.

Damage assessments and debris clearance will continue Thursday in some of the harder hit counties from the severe storms and tornadoes.

There are no firm numbers on exact damage overall at this time. A county-by-county update follows:

Bradley County: Local officials report damage in some areas, still under assessment. No reports of weather-related injuries. Bradley County EMA is also assisting in Polk County.

Marion County: Local officials report five homes damaged, with one destroyed, in the Alvin York Highway area. Two people also received minor injuries. The NWS confirms one (1) EF2 tornado impacted Marion County (and moved into Sequatchie County) with peak winds at 125 mph.

Meigs County: An area near Georgetown sustained damage and officials are still surveying impact.

McMinn County: The Deerfield Estates Community in Athens was hit by one (1) EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 135 mph. Damage assessments continue in the county.

Polk County: There are 2 confirmed, storm-related fatalities in Polk County, where one (1) EF3 tornado, damaged 20 homes and destroyed the Ocoee community’s U.S. Post Office. All major routes into Polk County are currently open. The National Weather Service (NWS) says the Polk County EF3 tornado had a peak wind speed of 140 mph.