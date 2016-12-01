BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Louisiana on charges of killing and dismembering his parents at their home in West Knox County, Tennessee.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says Joel Michael Guy Jr. was arrested Tuesday on a fugitive warrant in Baton Rouge. He's accused of killing his parents, 61-year-old Joel Michael Guy St. and 55-year-old Lisa Guy. They are believed to have been killed Friday or Saturday.

The sheriff's office says both victims were stabbed and dismembered, with remains found in multiple rooms in the house. Portions of the remains were discovered in an acid-based solution, in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Authorities say the suspect, who lives in Baton Rouge and attended LSU until last year, had visited his parents for the Thanksgiving holiday.