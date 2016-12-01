NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is among 18 states that will receive more than $247 million in federal grants to continue expanding access to high-quality preschool for children from low- to moderate-income families.

The grants are jointly administered by the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services. This is the third year of awards to states working with local communities to prepare vulnerable children to succeed in school and afterward.

Tennessee's share of the funds announced Wednesday is $17.4 million.

The Education Department said in a news release that the Preschool Development Grant program has invested $750 million and expanded access to new high-quality preschool classrooms, or improved classrooms, in 230 high-need communities.