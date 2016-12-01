News
UPDATE: Local Christmas festivals & parades
Local communities celebrate the season with parades
Thursday, December 1st 2016, 10:10 am EST by
Wednesday, December 7th 2016, 2:19 pm EST
Thursday, December 1
- Dalton Christmas Parade (Dalton, GA): Begins at 6 p.m. Road closures on Waugh Street, Hamilton Street, Morris Street, Thornton and Crawford Street. The parade will end at Harmon Field.
Friday, December 2
- Christmas Parade (LaFayette, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.
- Ringgold Down Home Christmas Parade (Ringgold, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 3
- Annual Red Bank Christmas Festival & Parade (Red Bank, TN): Begins at 11 a.m.
- 27th Annual North Georgia Mountain Christmas Parade (Murray County/Chatsworth, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.
- MAINX24 Southside Holiday Parade: Begins at 10 a.m.
Sunday, December 4
- Soddy Daisy Christmas Parade (Soddy Daisy, TN): Begins at 2 p.m. CANCELLED - will not be re-scheduled
- The Spirit of Christmas (Ooltewah-Collegedale, TN): Begins at 2 p.m. CANCELLED - will not be re-scheduled
Saturday, December 10
- Christmas in the Streets (Chickamauga, GA): Begins at 10 a.m.
- Lookout Valley Christmas Parade (Lookout Valley, TN): Begins at 11:30 a.m.
- Christmas at the Post (Fort Oglethorpe, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.
Monday, December 12
- Athens Christmas Parade: Postponed from Monday, December 5