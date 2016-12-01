Thursday, December 1

  • Dalton Christmas Parade (Dalton, GA): Begins at 6 p.m. Road closures on Waugh Street, Hamilton Street, Morris Street, Thornton and Crawford Street. The parade will end at Harmon Field.

Friday, December 2

  • Christmas Parade (LaFayette, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.
  • Ringgold Down Home Christmas Parade (Ringgold, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

  • Annual Red Bank Christmas Festival & Parade (Red Bank, TN): Begins at 11 a.m.
  • 27th Annual North Georgia Mountain Christmas Parade (Murray County/Chatsworth, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.
  • MAINX24 Southside Holiday Parade: Begins at 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 4

  • Soddy Daisy Christmas Parade (Soddy Daisy, TN): Begins at 2 p.m. CANCELLED - will not be re-scheduled
  • The Spirit of Christmas (Ooltewah-Collegedale, TN):  Begins at 2 p.m. CANCELLED - will not be re-scheduled

Saturday, December 10

  • Christmas in the Streets (Chickamauga, GA): Begins at 10 a.m. 
  • Lookout Valley Christmas Parade (Lookout Valley, TN): Begins at 11:30 a.m.
  • Christmas at the Post (Fort Oglethorpe, GA): Begins at 6 p.m.

Monday, December 12

  • Athens Christmas Parade: Postponed from Monday, December 5