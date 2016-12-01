GATLINBURG (News Sentinel) - The death toll stands at 10 in the historic wildfire that tore through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and this resort town earlier in the week, with no identities of the dead confirmed by officials so far and the search still on for others, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities haven't said whether they'll be forced to rely on dental records to identify the remains found.

Gatlinburg Police Chief Randy Brackins fought back tears at a morning news conference as he described the crawling pace of the process.

PREVIOUS STORY: (NBC News) - Officials were continuing to assess the damage Thursday from a ferocious wildfire that erupted across Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park more than a week ago, killing at least seven people and gutting over 700 structures.