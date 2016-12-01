News
Firefighters working to contain a multiple structure fire in Sequatchie County
Thursday, December 1st 2016, 6:33 am EST by
Updated:
Thursday, December 1st 2016, 7:01 am EST
Fire crews in Sequatchie County responded to a residential fire early Thursday morning.
The fire is located off the Cartwright Loop near the Marion County line.
Dispatch tell Channel 3 that crews are working to contain the fire.
Officials say no one was injured in the fire.
