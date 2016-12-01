Chase near Shallowford Road ends in 3 arrests
Wednesday evening, a Chattanooga Police officer heard several shots fire near the intersection of Shallowford Road and Hamilton Place Boulevard that turned into a police chase.
The officer observed a silver car fled the are and got onto I-75 northbound. The car took Exit 20, and then turned around to take the interstate south.
After a tire blew, the vehicle stopped. One weapon was recovered from the car.
Two validated gang members were arrested and being booked -- 20-year-old Akello Miller and 20-year-old Joseph Brooks. The third suspect is 21-year-old Hayley McCormack.