Baylor grad, Mississippi St. QB Nick Tiano to transfer
Tiano, a red-shirt freshman, made the announcement public on twitter Wednesday.
Wednesday, November 30th 2016, 9:19 pm EST by
Updated:
Wednesday, November 30th 2016, 9:55 pm EST
Former Baylor quarterback Nick Tiano is transferring from Mississippi State.
Tiano, a red-shirt freshman, made the announcement public on twitter Wednesday:
To the Bulldog Family, pic.twitter.com/eJqKqzXKg7— Nick Tiano (@NickTiano) November 30, 2016
Tiano wasn't getting any playing time behind starter Nick Fitzgerald who will only be a sophomore next season.
If he doesn't transfer to an FCS school, he'll have to sit out one season.