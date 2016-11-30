Former Baylor quarterback Nick Tiano is transferring from Mississippi State.

Tiano, a red-shirt freshman, made the announcement public on twitter Wednesday:

To the Bulldog Family, pic.twitter.com/eJqKqzXKg7 — Nick Tiano (@NickTiano) November 30, 2016

Tiano wasn't getting any playing time behind starter Nick Fitzgerald who will only be a sophomore next season.