The Dalton Police Department has identified the suspect connected with a break-in at a church and stealing a laptop computer.

The man also wrote messages on a dry-erase board in a children's classroom and on a classroom sign-in sheet that officials described as satanic.

The burglary happened November 21st at the First United Methodist Church on South Thornton Avenue between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

The burglary was not reported to police until November 28th.

The suspect entered the church through the daycare area entrance. He cut the cables to one of the surveillance cameras in the church, but not before it captured a clear image of his face. Other cameras were left operating.

He spent three hours wandering the halls of the church before taking the computer.

