Investigators have charged two additional people in connection with an assault that happened on November 9, 2016 at a home on Red Clay Rd.

Joshua P. Finley, 23, of Cleveland and Stephanie S. Hinds, 37, of Apison, are charged with Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another / Aggravated Assault, a Class “C” Felony.

