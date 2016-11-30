Investigators have charged two additional people in connection with an assault that happened on November 9, 2016 at a home on Red Clay Rd.

Joshua P. Finley, 23, of Cleveland  and Stephanie S. Hinds, 37, of Apison, are charged with Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another / Aggravated Assault, a Class “C” Felony. 

Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court December 13, 2016 with Christopher K. Hinds who was initially arrested at the scene for Aggravated Assault.