Additional suspects charged in assault of Native American veteran
Wednesday, November 30th 2016, 4:47 pm EST by
Wednesday, November 30th 2016, 4:47 pm EST
Investigators have charged two additional people in connection with an assault that happened on November 9, 2016 at a home on Red Clay Rd.
Joshua P. Finley, 23, of Cleveland and Stephanie S. Hinds, 37, of Apison, are charged with Criminal Responsibility for Conduct of Another / Aggravated Assault, a Class “C” Felony.
Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court December 13, 2016 with Christopher K. Hinds who was initially arrested at the scene for Aggravated Assault.