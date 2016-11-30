(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs for the third year in a row. The ninth-ranked Mocs travel to fifth-seeded and No. 1 ranked Sam Houston State on Saturday, Dec. 3. Game time is set for 3:05 p.m. at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.



Chattanooga is coming off a 45-14 win over No. 23 Weber State in last weekend's first round action at Finley Stadium. The Mocs are 9-3 overall after finishing tied for second in the Southern Conference race with a 6-2 league record.



Sam Houston State is undefeated at 11-0, including a perfect 8-0 mark in Southland Conference action. The Bearkats are the No. 5 seed in the FCS Playoffs and earned a first round bye. This is the sixth consecutive postseason for Sam Houston State, after advancing to the semifinals each of the last two years. The Bearkats were in the championship game in 2011 and 2012.



UTC has already posted its third consecutive 9-win season, the longest such streak in school history. Chattanooga has been ranked for 47 consecutive weeks, the sixth longest active run in the nation.



This is the fourth appearance in the FCS Playoffs for Chattanooga, having also made the postseason in 1984. UTC advanced to the second round last season and the quarterfinals in 2014.



MOCS SPORTS NETWORK

The Mocs Sports Network broadcasts the game on 96.1 The Legend in Chattanooga. Jim Reynolds has the play-by-play with Todd Agne giving the color commentary and Will Poindexter on the sideline. A link for a free audio broadcast is available on the football schedule page on GoMocs.com. Fans can also listen to the game on the iHeart Radio or the TuneIn radio apps, by searching for US 101 The Legend at 96.1 on their mobile device.



ESPN3

Saturday's game broadcasts nationally on ESPN3. Dave Raymond is the play-by-play announcer and Watson Brown is the color commentator. Access the broadcast through the link on the football schedule page on GoMocs.com.

