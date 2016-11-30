HARTFORD, Conn. (GoMocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell 80-43 to the second-ranked UConn Huskies Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.



The Mocs fall to 3-6 on the year with four straight losses for the first time since the 2010-11 season and UConn improves to 5-0.



Chattanooga jumped on the Huskies early, getting a steal off the tip and putting up five points before UConn got on the board. That intensity would continue through the next four minutes with Chattanooga leading 14-11 on jumper from senior Queen Alford (Decatur, Ga.).



"I liked our intensity tonight," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "I thought we played hard. I think we played harder tonight than we have in any game this year, but the little things that we do get manifested in a negative way against a team like Connecticut."



It would be all UConn after that with the Huskies closing out the quarter with a 10-0 run and never trailed again.



"The reason you play this team, in my opinion," Foster said. "I want my team to experience their intensity and their discipline in the framework of how they play."



Four players scored in double figures for the Mocs led by senior Jasmine Joyner's (Southaven, Miss.) nine points and 10 rebounds, just missing her third double-double this year and one point shy of 1,000 career points.



Alford also had nine points with five rebounds. Freshman Lakelyn Bouldin(Spencer, Tenn.) went 3-of-9 from beyond the arc with nine points and two boards and junior Chelsey Shumpert (Paducah, Ky.) made her return to the court with nine points on 2-of-5 from the 3-point line with three rebounds and two steals.



Connecticut was led in scoring by Napheesa Collier with a game-high 23 points. She was 11-of-12 on the night and made her one free throw attempt. Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 and Kia Nurse had 12. Gabby Williams was the fourth player in double figures with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and four steals.



The Huskies were 33-of-64 (.516) from the field and 10-of-16 from the free throw line while sinking four 3-pointers. UConn led the majority of the game outscoring the Mocs by 37 points.



"I think we learned some things tonight and I think they feel better about their effort tonight,

Foster said. "But the gap between us and the four-time defending national champion is significant. The objective is the intensity."



Chattanooga remains on the road and seeking to end its losing skid at UT Martin on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is set to tip at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be aired on 98.1 FM The Lake. Follow all the action at GoMocs.com.

