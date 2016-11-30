MARION COUNTY

The National Weather Service out of Morristown's preliminary report confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Whitwell early Wednesday morning.

Crews continue to survey the storm damage.

MCMINN COUNTY

In McMinn County 20 people have been taken to the hospital for injuries received overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Morristown confirms an EF-2 tornado did hit McMinn County.

Damage is being reported throughout the county and many residents are still without power.

Keith Memorial United Methodist Church has opened as a shelter for those in need.

Officials asks that civilians stay away from areas with damage as emergency crews are working as fast as possible to get the damage cleared.

POLK COUNTY

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Ocoee area. Three people were killed in the storms.

JACKSON COUNTY, AL

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms an EF-2 tornado hit Rosalie in Jackson County, AL Wednesday morning.