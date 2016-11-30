UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released the names of the three victims killed in the Rosealie community by a tornado that touched down in the area overnight.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips identified the victims as 26-year-old Justin Lance Wright, 21-year-old Jessica Loren Fleming, and 22-year-old April Annette Wright.

Several others were injured.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Rosalie in Jackson County, Alabama Wednesday morning.

NWS officials continue to survey the damage in the area.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: In Alabama, Wednesday's storms left at least three people dead and many homes destroyed or damaged. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Here's what the outside of the woman's home looks like. One car smashed. The other is under the roof. She hid in the basement. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fGyaKiqLpu — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) November 30, 2016

In the Rosealie community in Jackson County, AL. trees were broken into pieces and chunks of sheet metal were scattered about. In one case, a woman was trapped in her home and couldn't get out.

Just interviewed woman through the window of her home. She can't get out. Her home and cars are gone. She's ok and so is her family. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/uZUDYtQSAf — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) November 30, 2016

Crews searched the rubble for victims, hampered by the continued rain and wind. Firefighters went door-to-door to search for victims.

The roof of this home was picked up and moved. Not sure if they can get out. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Q0DKp8kHgp — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) November 30, 2016

The lack of power, due to downed powerlines,created additional hazards for both first responders and citizens.