Ocoee Post Office destroyed by tornado, Gatlinburg Post Office reopens
The United States Postal Service Tennessee District confirms the Ocoee Post Office was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday night.
Wednesday, November 30th 2016, 9:37 am EST by
Updated:
Wednesday, November 30th 2016, 9:39 am EST
The USPS says until further notice Ocoee customers should use the Benton Post Office located on Main Street. Rural letter carriers will attempt delivery to customers on the route.
The Gatlinburg Post Office will reopen today with regular Retail and Delivery service. The office was evacuated Monday night as a precaution due to wildfires in the area. Letter Carriers will attempt delivery where roads are passable.