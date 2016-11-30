UPDATE: An early morning fire claimed the lives of two brothers in Meigs county, Wednesday. Officials say the severe weather heavily impacted firefighters' response time .

The call came in just after midnight to a home on McColphin Lane off of Highway 58 in Georgetown. Deputies identified the two brothers as 51-year-old Dalmos Green and 54-year-old Steven Green of Georgetown.

"It's a loss for the whole community because we're a small community and at this time of the year," said Sheriff Jackie Melton. " It's just a tragedy and our prayers go out to the family."

Sheriff Jackie Melton says this is the first fatal fire in Meigs County this year and it's a tough scene to process for everyone. Family members say the two brothers killed were intellectually disabled and they lived together on their older sister's property. The victims' sister tells Channel 3, her brothers were very innocent and loving. They liked to help out their community by picking up cans and they would help anyone in need.

"This is pretty devastating for any family." said Tony Finnell, Meigs County Emergency Services Director.

Tony Finnell admits the fire department's response time was unfortunately delayed as a result of the deadly storms in the Tennessee Valley

"They couldn't see to cross the river bridge, it was large amounts of hail, gusty winds and rain in a torrential motion that just made visibility almost zero," said Finnell. " As a matter of fact, I had 3 pieces of apparatus that had to stop while in route until the torrential rain passed through."

The home was fully engulfed in flames when they got there, Finnell isn't sure if a faster response time would have made a difference. He says the trailer likely went up very quickly, As for the cause, there are many unanswered questions.

"Last night during the heavy rain and torrential storm that we had come through, we highly suspected a possibility of a lighting strike because of all these things that were going on at the same time," said Finnell.

Then deputies found a heater on the scene Wednesday morning that could also have been to blame. State Bomb and Arson officials are handling that part of the investigation while deputies are checking in with officials from the National Weather Service to see if there were any lighting strikes in the area that could have sparked the blaze.

For now, the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

