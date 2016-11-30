The Storm Alert 3 team is tracking a strong line of storms moving through the Tennessee Valley overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys and meteorologist Nick Austin are in the weather center, monitoring the Storm Alert radar.

Tornado warnings and watches have been issued throughout the night for several counties in the Channel 3 viewing area.

Paul and Nick are live with team coverage on the severe weather.

