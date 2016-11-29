As images of the Gatlinburg wildfire damage continue to emerge, many of you are sharing your memories of time spent in the Smoky Mountains.

Channel 3 caught up with singer-songwriter James Rogers, who worked at Dollywood for years.

Rogers, who is from Chattanooga and now lives in North Georgia, said it's scary watching the wildfires from miles away. He hurts for his friends who are dealing with the destruction.

Video obtained by Channel 3 shows the mountains surrounding Dollywood illuminated by massive wildfires.

"I've been watching it like everyone else, from afar right now. It's still tough to watch it. It's still really scary," said Rogers.

His roots to the Gatlinburg area run deep. He called Pigeon Forge home for 30 years, starring in many shows at Dollywood, where wildfires have crept dangerously close to the park.

Rogers remains in close contact with many friends, who still live and perform there. He said many of their neighborhoods have burned to the ground.

One of his biggest concerns is Dollywood's Eagle Mountain Sanctuary. Rogers is a founder of the the American Eagle Foundation, which moved 50 eagles from Dollywood to a safe place.

He said it's troubling to watch wildfires endangering the park, but seeing the destruction, everywhere else, is even more difficult.

"At this wonderful time of year, when we do reflect on all the blessings that we have," said Rogers, "I hope that we'll remember all of those people up there that have brought us so much joy and fun."

"They might be needing our prayers and our blessings as well," he said.

Dollywood officials said the park will re-open on Friday at 2 p.m.