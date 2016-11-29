A second family has filed a lawsuit against Johnthony Walker and Durham School Services, saying their 9-year-old child is permanently disfigured because of the negligence that caused last week's crash.

The lawsuit, filed in Hamilton County Circuit Court, coincides Walker's first court appearance today for his criminal charges. He faces six counts of vehicular homicide and one count each of reckless endangerment and reckless driving in connection with last week's accident on Talley Road. Six children died from the crash and many more were injured, police said.