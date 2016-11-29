Officials said three people lost their lives to the wildfires in Gatlinburg overnight.

During a press conference with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, TEMA officials and local officials, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters confirmed the three deaths. The names of the victims will not be released until all family members are notified.

Officials confirm the loss of three lives in Sevier County from the fires. Identities released upon notice of next of kin — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

Waters said fire crews are going into areas they couldn't reach Monday night, due to the speed of the fires, and checking every home. He said more than 2,000 people were forced to stay in shelters Monday night.

Waters: "We're deeply burdened by the thought of additional loss" He said they're going into every home but "progress is slow" — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

Governor Haslam also spoke at the press conference. "I think all of Tennessee shares in the loss of life here," said Governor Haslam.

Haslam said this is the largest fire in the state in the past 100 years with about 400 firefighters working to put it out.

The governor said President-elect Donald Trump contacted him to help.

.@BillHaslam : "The cooperation has been incredible and I'm very proud of them." Said @realDonaldTrump has contacted him to help — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner also spoke at the press conference. He and the city manager each lost their homes in the fires.

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner is up next. Wener lost his house and business in the fire. The city manager also lost her home. — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

Mayor Werner announced a curfew for the city of Gatlinburg and asked all residents to boil water before drinking it.

Werner: "Next 24 hours are going to be critical" 6 pm. to 6 a.m. curfew in Gatlinburg and asks that people boil water before drinking — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

Mayor Werner also offered words of encouragement to all those affected by the fire.

Mayor Mike Werner: "It's a devastating time for us and Gatlinburg. But we're strong and resilient and we're going to make it." — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

Officials said no firefighters have been injured.

A Gatlinburg Relief Fund has been set up to help the victims of the fires.

Gatlinburg Relief Fund: can mail to: Smart Bank: PO Box 1910, Pigeon Forge — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) November 29, 2016

