Officials said three people lost their lives to the wildfires in Gatlinburg overnight.

During a press conference with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, TEMA officials and local officials, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters confirmed the three deaths. The names of the victims will not be released until all family members are notified.

Waters said fire crews are going into areas they couldn't reach Monday night, due to the speed of the fires, and checking every home. He said more than 2,000 people were forced to stay in shelters Monday night.

Governor Haslam also spoke at the press conference. "I think all of Tennessee shares in the loss of life here," said Governor Haslam.

Haslam said this is the largest fire in the state in the past 100 years with about 400 firefighters working to put it out.

The governor said President-elect Donald Trump contacted him to help.

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner also spoke at the press conference. He and the city manager each lost their homes in the fires.

Mayor Werner announced a curfew for the city of Gatlinburg and asked all residents to boil water before drinking it.

Mayor Werner also offered words of encouragement to all those affected by the fire.

Officials said no firefighters have been injured.

A Gatlinburg Relief Fund has been set up to help the victims of the fires.

You can mail a donation to Smart Bank at P.O. Box 1910, Pigeon Forge, TN. 37868.

