More than 400 firefighters have spent the past two days battling wildfires. Officials say 200 firefighters throughout the region pitched in to battle the wildfires in Gatlinburg. That includes several crews from the Channel 3 viewing area.

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Special Operations Chief Daniel Hague is tasked with coordinating mutual aid efforts from East Tennessee to Gatlinburg, where evacuation orders are still in place.

"I've never been involved with anything of this magnitude," said Hague. "You see things like this happen out west, but this has been a very unusual year with the drought."

The following fire agencies from Channel 3 viewing area were deployed through the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association:

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department

Signal Mountain Fire Department

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department

East Ridge Fire Department

Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department

Soddy Daisy Fire Department

Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services

Chattanooga Fire Department

Bradley County Fire Rescue

Englewood Fire Department

Meigs County Volunteer Fire Department

Athens Fire Department

Cleveland Fire Department

Decatur Fire Department

Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department

Chattanooga Fire Department sent a Battalion Chief and an engine to Gatlinburg Monday night. Bradley County, Decatur, Tri Community and Englewood all sent an engine, too.

Another relief team with tanker trucks went out Tuesday morning. In all officials say about 75 personnel have been sent with 20 pieces of equipment.

The last few months have been difficult for firefighter families. So far, wildfires have burned more than 43,000 acres statewide.

In East Tennessee, fires on Mowbray Mountain, Flippers Bend and Poe Road are contained and the fire breaks seem to be holding.

"This has just been an extraordinary event," said Asst. Chief Hague. "It just seems like something is happening daily from wild land fires to large commercial fires to the fire in Gatlinburg.... it seems like it's becoming constant."

The wildfire in Gatlinburg is the largest wildfire in the last 100 years in the state of Tennessee, said Governor Bill Haslam in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say they will continue to fight as long as there's a need.

"We have been significantly busy the last couple of months but as you can see they hop right back up and they're going to help their brotherhood of agencies that are needing us desperately right now," said Amy Maxwell, Public Information Officer for Hamilton County Emergency Management.

"It's a calling, it's really a calling," said Asst. Chief Hague. "That's what we do and that's where our passion lies."

Chattanooga fire officials say State EMS has requested the department's Mass Casualty bus be put on standby, in case more evacuations are needed.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Fire Agencies from Hamilton County have been deployed thru Tri State Mutual Aid Association to respond to Gatlinburg, TN to assist in the Large Wildfire efforts.

They are as follows:

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department

Signal Mountain Fire Department

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department

East Ridge Fire Department

Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department

Soddy Daisy Fire Department

Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services

Chattanooga Fire Department



Those in the Tri-State area are as follows:

Bradley County Fire Rescue

Englewood Fire Department

Meigs County Volunteer Fire Department

Athens Fire Department

Cleveland Fire Department

Decatur Fire Department

Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department