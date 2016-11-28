News
Polk County Schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday
School officials say, due to the downed trees and power lines causing outages, students will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday.
Monday, November 28th 2016, 9:59 pm EST by
The heavy winds and rains in the Channel 3 viewing area is forcing a delay Tuesday for Polk County students.
All of the other school systems in the Channel 3 viewing area will open on-time.
