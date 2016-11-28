Nashville, Tennessee, November 28, 2016 – Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2016 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2016 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 34 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2016 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top back and lineman in each of the eight classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.