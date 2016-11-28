Marion's Kirkendoll wins Mr. Football 2A Lineman of the Year
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2016 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee. Marion County's Alex Kirkendoll was named 2A Mr. Football Lineman of the Year
Nashville, Tennessee, November 28, 2016 – Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2016 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee.
More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2016 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 34 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2016 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The awards were presented to the top back and lineman in each of the eight classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.
2016 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
Division I, Class 1A Lineman Division I, Class 1A Back
Josh Silvey, Greenback Preston Rice, Wayne County
Division I, Class 2A Lineman Division I, Class 2A Back
Alex Kirkendoll, Marion County Cordarrian Richardson, Trezevant
Division I, Class 3A Lineman Division I, Class 3A Back
Jacob Phillips, East Nashville Tykee Kellogg, Alcoa
Division I, Class 4A Lineman Division I, Class 4A Back
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic Amari Rodgers, Knoxville Catholic
Division I, Class 5A Lineman Division I, Class 5A Back
Trevis Hopper, Memphis Central Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge
Division I, Class 6A Lineman Division I, Class 6A Back
Aubrey Miller, Whitehaven JaCoby Stevens, Oakland
Division II-A Lineman Division II-A Back
Trey Smith, Univ. School of Jackson Eric Gray, Lausanne
Division II-AA Lineman Division II-AA Back
Dorian Hopkins, MUS Ty Chandler, MBA
Kicker of the Year Jacob Smith, Siegel