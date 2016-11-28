Nashville, Tennessee, November 28, 2016 – Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2016 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee.  

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2016 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.  

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 34 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.  “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”   

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2016 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.  

The awards were presented to the top back and lineman in each of the eight classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.  

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007. 
 
 2016 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS 

Division I, Class 1A Lineman           Division I, Class 1A Back 
Josh Silvey, Greenback                  Preston Rice, Wayne County    

Division I, Class 2A Lineman         Division I, Class 2A Back 
Alex Kirkendoll, Marion County     Cordarrian Richardson, Trezevant 
 
Division I, Class 3A Lineman           Division I, Class 3A Back 
Jacob Phillips, East Nashville          Tykee Kellogg, Alcoa 
 
Division I, Class 4A Lineman            Division I, Class 4A Back 
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic          Amari Rodgers, Knoxville Catholic 
 
Division I, Class 5A Lineman             Division I, Class 5A Back 
Trevis Hopper, Memphis Central        Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge 
 
Division I, Class 6A Lineman             Division I, Class 6A Back 
Aubrey Miller, Whitehaven                 JaCoby Stevens, Oakland 
 
Division II-A Lineman                         Division II-A Back 
Trey Smith, Univ. School of Jackson   Eric Gray, Lausanne 
 
Division II-AA Lineman                        Division II-AA Back 
Dorian Hopkins, MUS                          Ty Chandler, MBA 
 
Kicker of the Year Jacob Smith, Siegel 