News
Chattanooga Tent Co. donates tent to protect Woodmore memorial
Chattanooga is expected to get its first major rain in months on Monday night, many were concerned about protecting the Woodmore Elementary memorial on Talley Road.
Monday, November 28th 2016, 3:21 pm EST
Chattanooga is expected to get its first major rain in months on Monday night, many were concerned about protecting the Woodmore Elementary memorial on Talley Road.
On Monday afternoon, the Hamilton County Department of Education said the Chattanooga Tent Company donated a large tent to help shield the memorial from the rain.
The memorial is filled with heartfelt pictures, mementoes, notes, signs, and stuffed animals.