One week after the bus tragedy the community continues to give to those affected. Local motorcyclists took the time to brighten the day for students at Woodmore Elementary School. They collected hundreds of teddy bears to give out at the elementary school.

In less than two days, organizers collected more than 650 teddy bears. They said it's all part of the healing process.

With teddy bears strapped to the back of their motorcycles, bikers from across the Tennessee Valley dropped off the stuffed animals at Woodmore Elementary School. “They came and brought bears, went to every store and bought bears just to give to the kids at the school,” said event organizer Lamont Solomon.

The motorcycle community collected more than 600 stuffed animals. Each one for a child, teacher, and staff member grieving the young lives lost. “Show them we do care. Sometimes we have a bad image, we hope to take care of that one little good deed at a time,” said one participant, Danny Kilgore.

It was an emotional ride for the group as they slowly passed the scene of the crash site. For many it was their first glimpse of the tragedy. “Just to think of the amount of devastation that happened in such a quick amount of time and the young lives lost,” said George Burns.

At the school, they were greeted with cheers, smiles, and open arms. “Hand the bears to out to every child. Give them something to hug, kiss, and talk to,” said Solomon.

It was a simple gesture for this hurting community. But something they said can make a big difference to everyone mourning the six tragic losses. “When you drop the kids off, they are the teacher’s kids. We need to remember the teachers are hurting too,” said a man named Cutter, with Priesthood Motorcycle Ministries.

After their visit with the school, the group dropped of the remaining bears at the Children's Hospital.

The school appreciates the outpouring of support, but they ask if you have donations to drop them off at New Monumental Baptist Church.