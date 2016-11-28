After the long holiday weekend students returned to Woodmore Elementary School, but Monday some of their classmates won't be in attendance.



Students like Tommyuanna Johnson cross the street and walk through doors into a school that won't ever be the same.

Because some of my friends are gone and I can't see them anymore,” Johnson said.



Johnson hasn't been to school since the devastating bus crash one week ago. She lost some of her classmates and family members. She’s one of many still grieving as the community lays six children to rest.

"I wrote on their page and let them know. We're supposed attending D’Myunn Brown funeral with my friend but I’m praying for them,” Johnson’s mother said.

Bus 366 has been replaced with bus 357. The school district says the bus will be driven by an experienced driver and a staff member will ride all buses for the morning and the afternoon routes at least through winter break.

At a time when the community feels broken, parents know going back to school is necessary though not easy.

"It's good for the kids to get back into a routine so they can all come together,” Johnson’s mother said.

It was all hugs and high fives as students arrived. The school district brought in comfort dogs for students and faculty Monday morning.

It's a time of transition for the entire community, a time to mourn and find a new normal.

"I’m going to try and be good and just pray for them," Johnson said.