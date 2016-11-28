News
Lake Francis Road closed for construction
Lake Francis Rd. NE will be closed for three weeks beginning on Nov. 28th.
Monday, November 28th 2016, 12:09 pm EST
The road closure will take effect just north of the Goodhope Rd. and Lake Francis intersection.
Construction workers will be replacing culverts in the area.
The detour route will utilize Goodhope Rd. to Nelson Kile Rd. to Lee Bryant Rd. to State Route 2.
If you have any questions, call DeWayne Hunt with Whitfield County Public Works at 706-278-7167.