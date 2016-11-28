News
Woodmore Elementary says 'experienced driver' will replace Bus 366 route
It has been a week since the tragic bus crash that killed six Woodmore Elementary students and injured dozens. Early Monday morning the school posted on their Facebook page that the Bus 366 has been replaced with Bus 357 and an experienced driver will will drive the route.
Woodmore Elementary also announced that a Hamilton County Department of Education staff member will ride all of their buses for the morning and afternoon route.
Bus 366 driver, Johnthony Walker, faces six counts of Vehicular Homicide, one count of Reckless Endangerment, and one count of Reckless Driving