Fatal accident in Grundy County
Sunday, November 27th 2016, 8:33 pm EST
Updated:
Monday, November 28th 2016, 7:25 am EST
Tennessee Highway Patrol worked fatal crash in Grundy County over the weekend. On Saturday they responded to an accident on St. Route 108 near St. Route 56. It was a single vehicle crash with one victim.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
