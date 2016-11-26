News
More than 400 teddy bears donated for Woodmore memorial ride
The Chattanooga bike community has collected 400 teddy bears, which will be donated to Woodmore Elementary Students.
Saturday, November 26th 2016, 6:12 pm EST
Updated:
Saturday, November 26th 2016, 6:19 pm EST
The Chattanooga bike community has collected 400 teddy bears, which will be donated to Woodmore Elementary Students.
Organizers hope the bears will comfort students while they deal with the bus tragedy. they are asking each member of the bike club to donate ten bears. some of those bears were dropped off today but there is still time to help out.
Anyone can donate at the memorial ride for the victims on Monday at Just 4 You car wash.