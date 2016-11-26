CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Funeral services are being held in Chattanooga for a 9-year-old girl who died in a school bus crash that also killed five other children.

Local media report the funeral for Cor'Dayja Jones was to begin at noon at Redemption Point Church and Pastor Kevin Wallace would deliver her eulogy.

She was a fourth-grader at Woodmore Elementary School and sang in the children's choir at Redemption Point Church.

Police charged bus driver Johnthony Walker with vehicular homicide after the Monday crash. Federal authorities say Walker was driving off the designated bus route when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children.

Students and administrators had raised concerns the driver's behavior behind the wheel in the weeks before the crash.

Authorities have said they suspect the driver was speeding.