A man and a woman are recovering after being shot on Highway 27 on Saturday morning.

CPD officers responded to a local hospital around 2:00 am Saturday, concerning reports of two people who arrived suffering from single gunshot wounds. Officials say the two victims, Dennis Moore, 25, and Kimentia Ball, 27, arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. Moore and Ball were struck when their vehicle was shot as it was approaching the Hwy 27/24 split.

Police say the victims were not able to provide suspect information as they ducked down in the car when they heard gunshots. CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident.