Local LongHorn Steakhouses are hosting a number of pancake breakfasts to benefit the families of the Woodmore Elementary bus crash that occurred on November 21st.

The first of the pancake breakfasts was at the Hixson location as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday the store has raised over $500 dollars and still counting.

A LongHorn spokesperson said people can also donate to the Woodmore Fund set up by the United Way and the Community Foundation. They will also be accepting donations in-store all week.