The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night.

Police say late Friday officers responded to a local hospital concerning reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say both victims, Tommy Ramsey, 18, and Deangelo Foster, 20, were transported to the hospital via unknown personal vehicle. Their injuries are non-life threatening. Police say Ramsey and Foster would not provide information on where the shooting occurred and both were uncooperative throughout the interview process. Police say both victims are validated gang members.

Police say they are investigating to see if the shooting is related to the one that took place at Hamilton Place Mall on Friday.