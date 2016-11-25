UPDATE: Juvenile found guilty in Hamilton Place Mall parking lot shootings

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say the juvenile involved in a double shooting on Black Friday at Hamilton Place Mall plead guilty to all charges on January 20, 2017.

The juvenile was previously charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a double-shooting on Black Friday in the Hamilton Place Mall parking lot.

CPD officers arrest juvenile in connection w/ @HamiltonPlaceTN mall parking lot shooting. Charged w/ att murder x 2 & reckless endangerment. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) November 29, 2016

The suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Due to the age of the suspect, their identification has not been released.

Chattanooga police say an argument began inside the mall and those involved ended up in the parking lot where two people were shot, one in the arm and the other in the leg.

UPDATE: @ChattanoogaPD says two people were shot after a fight at Hamilton Place. 1 suspect in custody, 1 person of interest detained. — Ken Nicholson (@newsken) November 25, 2016

One of the shooting victims went back inside the mall for help, while the other victim found a Chattanooga police officer. Police confirm at least one of the shooting victims is a known gang member.

UPDATE: One shooting victim at mall was known gang member. Shooting in parking lot after fight inside mall. #CHAnews — Ken Nicholson (@newsken) November 25, 2016

The victims, Malik Beavers, 18, and Adam Bulloch, 19, suffered from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and are following credible and constant leads. Potential suspects detained were released due to review of video provided by mall management and exit interviews. Through interviews and video tape review investigators have determined there was a single shooter. Police say the shooting is gang motivated.

Hamilton Place marketing director Kim Lyons released the following statement to Channel 3:

"We're working closely with local law enforcement. The Chattanooga Police Department is still on scene conducting their investigation and have confirmed there is no active threat to the public. The incident occurred in the parking lot outside of Sears Auto Center. Sears and JCPenney closed as a precaution. Sears has since reopened, JCPenney is still closed at this time, the rest of the mall remains open."

With Black Friday underway, the mall was filled with many people, including Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson. Sheriff Watson posted his account of the incident to his Facebook page.

Reporter Sara Sidery says Sears has reopened and shoppers are returning to the mall.

On busiest shopping day of the year, a mostly empty parking lot after #BlackFriday shooting at Hamilton Place. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/KZTU7axLgH — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 25, 2016

Seeing a large police presence right now in front of Sears. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/yLwTeJleH3 — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 25, 2016

A CBL spokesperson says Sears and JCPenney are closed. The mall itself is open.

#NEW: Kim Lyons with CBL properties and Hamilton Place Mall confirms that Sears & JCP are closed. The mall itself is NOT closed. @WRCB — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) November 25, 2016

The mall released the following statement to WRCB reporter Tim Pham:

Witnesses tell us they heard screams for an ambulance.

Two shoppers told me they were walking through the mall and heard someone start yelling for an ambulance. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/4cchMMAfv9 — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 25, 2016

Another shopper just came out to parking lot. Said he was locked inside of store & left thru an emergency exit. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/AIoUVdci4M — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 25, 2016

On Twitter, a mall spokesperson says CBL employees are cooperating with police in the investigation.

We are aware of an incident at the mall and are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) November 25, 2016

