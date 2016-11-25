UPDATE: Juvenile found guilty in Hamilton Place Mall parking lot shootings

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Chattanooga police say the juvenile involved in a double shooting on Black Friday at Hamilton Place Mall plead guilty to all charges on January 20, 2017.
The juvenile was previously charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a double-shooting on Black Friday in the Hamilton Place Mall parking lot.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Due to the age of the suspect, their identification has not been released.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: A fight inside Hamilton Place Mall during Black Friday shopping, leaving two people shot in the parking lot.
It happened shortly before 4:00pm Friday.
Chattanooga police say an argument began inside the mall and those involved ended up in the parking lot where two people were shot, one in the arm and the other in the leg.
One of the shooting victims went back inside the mall for help, while the other victim found a Chattanooga police officer. Police confirm at least one of the shooting victims is a known gang member.
The victims, Malik Beavers, 18, and Adam Bulloch, 19, suffered from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and are following credible and constant leads. Potential suspects detained were released due to review of video provided by mall management and exit interviews. Through interviews and video tape review investigators have determined there was a single shooter. Police say the shooting is gang motivated.
Hamilton Place marketing director Kim Lyons released the following statement to Channel 3:
"We're working closely with local law enforcement. The Chattanooga Police Department is still on scene conducting their investigation and have confirmed there is no active threat to the public. The incident occurred in the parking lot outside of Sears Auto Center. Sears and JCPenney closed as a precaution. Sears has since reopened, JCPenney is still closed at this time, the rest of the mall remains open."
With Black Friday underway, the mall was filled with many people, including Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson. Sheriff Watson posted his account of the incident to his Facebook page.
Reporter Sara Sidery says Sears has reopened and shoppers are returning to the mall.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are responding to a reported shooting in the Hamilton Place Mall parking lot Friday.
It happened shortly before 4:00 p.m.
Police confirm the response and say more information will be released when it becomes available.
A CBL spokesperson says Sears and JCPenney are closed. The mall itself is open.
The mall released the following statement to WRCB reporter Tim Pham:
Witnesses tell us they heard screams for an ambulance.
On Twitter, a mall spokesperson says CBL employees are cooperating with police in the investigation.
Channel 3 reporters Sara Sidery and Taneisha Cordell are at the scene. Follow @SaraSideryWRCB and @TaneishaWRCB on Twitter.