Durham School Services sent a letter to Hamilton County interim superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly Friday, expressing the company's intent to cover various costs for the families affected by the Woodmore bus crash.

In the letter, Durham President and CEO David Duke said the company will be paying for the funerals of the six victims and medical costs of all students in the crash for up to six months after the date of their release from the hospital. The company plans to pay for counseling and other services as well.

Duke said his company continues to work with investigators and acknowledged that many families are suffering.

Here is the entire letter sent to interim superintendent Dr. Kelly:

READ MORE | Channel 3's coverage of the Woodmore bus crash