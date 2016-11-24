Officials confirm a man woke up to the smell of smoke in his home.

Tri-Community Volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire in Ooltewah Thursday night.

The fire was reported at 5526 Twin Oaks Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene reporting 80% of the house was fully involved. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, firefighters contained the fire to the one building.

Firefighters from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department were also called in to help with the fire. Hamilton County EMS is also on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The estimated damage is $175,000.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the homeowner with his immediate needs.