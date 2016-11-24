News
The incredible basketball shot that set a new World Record
The basket was 593 feet below him, and Herron couldn't even see it to tell if he was successful
Derek Herron hit the basket from 593 feet up on the Mauvoisin Dam in the Swiss Alps on just his third attempt.
The basket was so far below him, Herron couldn't even see it to tell if he was successful.
“It was a surreal moment nailing it on the third shot,” he told Guinness. “I watched the ball head towards the rim and saw the net move but still had my doubts that it went in until I saw Scott [Gaunson] going crazy,” the Huffinton Post reported.