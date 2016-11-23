(GoMocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Weber State University football teams are partnering to raise funds for the families of the victims of the recent Woodmore Elementary tragedy. Both Universities are reaching out to fans and supporters in advance of Saturday's FCS Playoff game in Chattanooga.



Donations are being accepted through Weber State's fundraising site available here. Fans from both teams are encouraged to donate through this link and all proceeds will go directly to families involved in this tragedy.



"Earlier this week, Weber State's Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee reached out to let us know they wanted to do something to help with this unspeakable tragedy in our community," stated UTC Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics David Blackburn. "I know many of our fans and alumni have already given to local organizations in support of Woodmore Elementary School, but this is a great way to raise even more funds for the victims' families prior to our game on Saturday."



"We are very grateful for everyone's desire to get involved."



"Athletics is a vehicle to bring people together for something bigger than the game and this is an opportunity for all of us to come together and think about others," said Jerry Bovee, Weber State's Director of Athletics. "This is an awful tragedy and we want to do our part to support them."



The Mocs host Weber State in the opening round of the 2016 FCS Championships on Saturday. Game time is 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at Finley Stadium.



"Earlier this year, my wife was diagnosed with cancer," said WSU head coach Jay Hill. "When we played at South Dakota shortly after her diagnosis, their fans came together to support her and our family. Playing in Chattanooga this weekend provides our program a great avenue to pay that support forward. I will be the first to donate, and I'm calling on all Wildcat fans to support as well."



In addition to the donation requests, both teams will be wearing the Woodmore helmet stickers seen in the graphic at the top of the page during Saturday's game. There will also be a moment of silence prior to kickoff.



UTC head coach Russ Huesman addressed the tragedy during his weekly press conference, before this fundraiser was announced. You can see his initial thoughts on the situation at the 23:45 mark of his Tuesday Media Luncheon.



"I really appreciate Weber State doing this for our community," added Huesman today. "I am sure our fans will be eager to take part and hopefully we can provide additional assistance for the victims affected by this tragedy and their families."