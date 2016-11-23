UPDATE: Channel 3 is learning more about the sixth child who died in the Woodmore bus tragedy on Monday. Eight-year-old Keonte Wilson passed away Wednesday at the hospital. The family is remembering him as a tough little boy.

Keonte’s uncle said the 8-year-old fought a tough fight before passing away late Wednesday night. He said he loved his nephew's spunky attitude and love of life.

“I saw the life in him, through his eyes. He was so full of life, he had a really great smile,” said Darius Ward.

For two days, eight-year-old Keonte Wilson put up a bold fight, as his family hoped, and prayed, their little boy would come home for Thanksgiving Day. But on Wednesday night he became the 6th child to die in the Woodmore bus tragedy. “He was a bad kid; he was a good kid but bad. Always running around into something. He loved playing football.”

Family members said he was a tough little boy, who loved going to school and being a brother. “One of the baby boys. I am pretty sure he got away with everything.”

Emotions are still raw for the family as they deal with the unimaginable loss. The eight year old was a shining light in his mother's life. “He spent the most time with her out of all of them, that is why the pain is so heavy.”

The memorial at the crash site continues to grow larger and larger each day. Families drop off stuffed animals for the six little lives lost. “We do miss him, it is going to be hard for us without him.”

It's hard for the Wilson family to make sense of this tragedy, they're turning their heartbreak into something positive, for Keonte. “We need to be praying for the bus driver. We pray God changes his life, his family’s life.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police confirm a sixth child involved in the Woodmore Elementary bus crash Monday has passed away Wednesday night.

Talley Rd crash update: We have received confirmation another child in bus crash has passed away. Our hearts & prayers go out to the family. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) November 24, 2016

Family members identify the child as 8-year-old Keonte Wilson.

Wilson was a student at Woodmore Elementary School along with the five other children who were killed in the crash.