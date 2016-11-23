With morning light, family members began sifting through what remains after an overnight house fire in Cleveland claimed one life and sent others to the hospital. "I just want to get the stuff means the most that we can save," said Misty Brock, daughter of the victim. "That's all we can do."

Three adults and two children were inside the residence around 1:00 AM when the blaze broke out. "Ashlee came to my house and said that my parents' trailer had burned down and my mom was in the hospital," Brock explained. "And my niece, which is Lisa, said she was burned real bad and was in Augusta, Georgia. And my dad passed away in the house."

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the destruction of the Blythe Ferry Road place Brock's mother and father had called home for 20 years. She says she's been told it started in the living room. She described, "My mom woke up and smelled smoke and went through the house screaming 'fire, get out!' And my older niece went out and jumped the fence and got help and they tried to get my father out and they couldn't get him."

Brock's sister accompanied the younger niece to the burn center in Augusta.

Gone are a parent, a home full of pictures, possessions, and memories, fixings for Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts. Add to that the fact that now a sister and a critically injured niece are stranded more than five hours away. "We just need all prayers we can get," said cousin Ashley Dunn. "It's going to be a hard time: funeral and going to see her and everything it's going to be a tough time right now for our family."