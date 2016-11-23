NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans Foundation will donate $25,000 to The Woodmore Fund following the tragic school bus accident involving Woodmore Elementary School students on Nov. 21 in Chattanooga. In addition, the Titans will wear “W.E.S.” decals on their helmets for this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears to honor the young victims killed and other students still hospitalized because of the accident.

"We were stunned and saddened to hear the news of the young lives lost in the school bus crash in Chattanooga earlier this week," said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. "We know the state of Tennessee and the Chattanooga community will rally around those families and we want to do our part to honor and help those involved in this tragedy."