A parent of one of the surviving students involved in the deadly bus crash on Talley Road Monday has filed a lawsuit against the bus company.

Channel 3 received a copy of the lawsuit from attorney Herbert Thornbury who represents the plaintiff, Kimberly Boling. Boling's 8-year-old son was on the bus when it crashed.

The lawsuit was filed against Durham School Services, a contracted company that provides Hamilton County schools with more than 200 buses, and the bus driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker.

The lawsuit says Boling is seeking compensation for her son's medical expenses and psychological trauma. The lawsuit says the 8-year-old suffered injuries that may be permanent.

Here's the complete lawsuit that was filed Wednesday, November 23: