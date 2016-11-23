Here is a statement from District 5 School Board member Karitsa Mosely Jones:

"Having grown up in Avondale/Glenwood and attended Woodmore elementary, the community runs through my blood and was a part of me, long before the people of District 5 chose me as their representative on the Hamilton County School Board.

Like many of you, I was deeply saddened when I heard news that there had been an accident involving a bus of school children. In fact, my heart broke. I extend deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those whose lives were lost. My prayers are with them, and with those who are recovering from injuries and trauma.

We need each other more now than ever. Our babies, their families, and Woodmore needs us. The Hamilton County School system will do all we can to support our students and families in the wake of this tragedy. The District has crisis counselors available for students, faculty, staff and families who need assistance.

I would like to thank Hamilton County Sheriff Dept, Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Dept; as well as the countless first responders, doctors, nurses, clergy and community members who came together yesterday to help the victims and their families during this horrific event.

Many have asked how they can help the families affected by Monday afternoon's fatal bus wreck. The Woodmore Fund has now been set up at the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga to help those impacted by this tragedy. The Community Foundation will be working in partnership with the United Way of Greater Chattanooga to ensure that the funds are dispensed effectively and efficiently to those in need.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

I ask that each of you join me in keeping the Woodmore Elementary School Community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and the days ahead.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him.

Your sister & District 5 School Board Representative, Karitsa Mosley Jones"