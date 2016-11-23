The Chattanooga Police Department held a press conference Wednesday, releasing new details about the deadly Woodmore school bus crash.

Chattanooga Police Sergeant Austin Garrett said toxicology results for the driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, show no drugs or alcohol were in Walker's system at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Garrett briefly mentioned Walker's driving history and said a previous crash is part of the investigation.

He said warrants have also been obtained for all data devices on the bus.

Garrett said no children were thrown from the bus and addressed speculation of the driver asking the children if they were "ready to die", saying no witness or evidence has been presented that can confirm that happened.

Several witnesses have yet to be interviewed. Garrett said investigators have not questioned the surviving children that were on the bus, but plan to do so in the future.

When asked if Walker is still cooperating with investigators, Sergeant Garrett declined to comment.

