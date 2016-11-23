UPDATE: Channel 3 has confirmed, Durham School Services will pay for the funerals of the children that were killed in a school bus crash.

A company spokesperson confirmed the information.

On Monday, five children were killed when police say Durham bus driver, Johnthony Walker, crashed a school bus on Talley Road. A sixth child passed away Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements for the victims have not been announced.

PREVIOUS STORY: Durham School Services CEO David A. Duke released a video response Wednesday to the Woodmore Elementary bus crash that claimed the lives of five children and injured nearly two dozen other children.

Durham provides school bus services to Hamilton County.

Driver Johnthony Walker, who was arrested and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide after the crash, drives for Durham.

Hamilton County Department of Education spokesperson Amy Katcher told Channel 3 in a press release, the department is aware of recent complaints filed against Walker. She said the complaints were forwarded to Durham School Services, the direct employer of Johnthony Walker.

Katcher said Durham manages all employee matters for Walker and the other drivers. Durham also maintains all personnel files for its employees.

Here is the complete release from the Hamilton County Department of Education:

