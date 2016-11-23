The children injured in Monday's bus crash and the staff at Erlanger received a surprise visit at the hospital Wednesday.

Volunteer head coach Coach Butch Jones, and players Derek Barnett, Alvin Kamara, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin flew in Wednesday morning on the team's plane to visit and to offer their support and encouragement.

They visited the children in ICU, as well as the children on the floor, plus they went to the Emergency Room to thank the doctors and nurses for their hard work.

While at Erlanger, Coach Jones and the players handed out UT t-shirts and had pictures taken with the children and faculty.