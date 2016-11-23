CHATSWORTH, GA (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a claim that a North Georgia teacher took "inappropriate" photos of a female student.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2ggx33e) on Tuesday the Murray County Sheriff's Office requested the investigation into allegations that a male teacher at North Murray County High School took inappropriate pictures of a female student.

Miles says the investigation is active and ongoing.

Maj. Brian Ingle of the Murray County Sheriff's Office said a student made a complaint last week with a resource officer on campus.

Murray County is about 88 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

