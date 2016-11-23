UPDATE: The Children's Hospital? at Erlanger reports that four patients from the bus crash are still listed in critical condition and one patient is now in stable condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Erlanger reports that only six patients from bus crash are still at Children’s Hospital from Monday's tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of five other children.

The number of hospitalized children from Monday’s bus crash has dropped from 12 to 6.

Currently, there are five children listed in critical condition at Children’s Hospital, according to a news release.

All six children who were on patient floors at the hospital have been discharged, and one child was transferred from an intensive care unit to a regular hospital room.